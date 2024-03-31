Halpern Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

