Halpern Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Halpern Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.59.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
