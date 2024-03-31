Halpern Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Halpern Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,027,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,569,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 49,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

