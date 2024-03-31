Halpern Financial Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

