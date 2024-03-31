Halpern Financial Inc. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Halpern Financial Inc. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.5% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $320.59 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.43 and its 200 day moving average is $248.87. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

