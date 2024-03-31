Halpern Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Halpern Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $337.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.87 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

