Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 112,534 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Halpern Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEMG opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.