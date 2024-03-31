Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 29,961 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Halpern Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,961 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

