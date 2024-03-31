Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Halpern Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 730,200 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 461,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after acquiring an additional 93,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.