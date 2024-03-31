Halpern Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Halpern Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.3% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV opened at $525.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.19 and a 200 day moving average of $470.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

