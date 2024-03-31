Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2994 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29.

Get Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 205,512.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the period.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.