Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (SIFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 4th

Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SIFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1936 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SIFI opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Get Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SIFI – Free Report) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.52% of Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF

The Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF (SIFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income securities of any maturity and credit quality selected using a proprietary quantitative method.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.