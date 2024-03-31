HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

