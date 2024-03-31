HC Wainwright Raises Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target to $60.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of DTIL opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $64,854. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

