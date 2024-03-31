HC Wainwright Raises Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target to $60.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
Precision BioSciences Price Performance
Shares of DTIL opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Precision BioSciences
In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $64,854. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.
