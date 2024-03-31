HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.52. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

