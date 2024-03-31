HC Wainwright Weighs in on Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $6.69 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aprea Therapeutics

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.