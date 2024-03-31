Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and Bionik Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Bionik Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.48) -0.24 Bionik Laboratories $1.80 million 0.00 -$4.95 million ($0.71) N/A

Bionik Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bionik Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -381.92% -134.17% Bionik Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bionik Laboratories beats Heart Test Laboratories on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

