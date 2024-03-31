Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.49% of Heartland Financial USA worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $35.15 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

