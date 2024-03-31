Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $147.29

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.29 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 156.78 ($1.98). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 156 ($1.97), with a volume of 196,800 shares traded.

Henderson EuroTrust Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £330.50 million, a P/E ratio of 678.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.54.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

