Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $158.85

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.85 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.12). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 437,594 shares changing hands.

Henderson International Income Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,387.50.

Henderson International Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Henderson International Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

Henderson International Income Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

