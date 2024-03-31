HFG Advisors Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

