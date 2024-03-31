Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

HD opened at $383.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.