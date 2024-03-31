HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.31. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,667.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

