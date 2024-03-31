Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 50,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 53,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

