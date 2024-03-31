HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Down 11.7% in March

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the February 29th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HSBC by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 7,993.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 167.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,259,000 after buying an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

