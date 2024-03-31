Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,689,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,623,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Hub Group stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

