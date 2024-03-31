Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.79

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.37 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,439 shares.
Hurricane Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.02 million, a PE ratio of 194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile
Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.
