HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.62

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.62 ($3.36) and traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.45). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.38), with a volume of 18,838 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.81. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,675.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

