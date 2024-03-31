hVIVO (LON:HVO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.80

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.80 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.37). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 646,447 shares traded.

hVIVO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company has a market capitalization of £200.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.39.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

