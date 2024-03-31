iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:FGMC) Trading 1.7% Higher

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 58,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 35,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

iCoreConnect Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Institutional Trading of iCoreConnect

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCoreConnect during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iCoreConnect in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iCoreConnect by 794.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Featured Articles

