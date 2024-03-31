Ideanomics (IDEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Ideanomics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 13.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ideanomics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ideanomics by 23.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 118,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

