IFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after acquiring an additional 759,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $607.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $586.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

