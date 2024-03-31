IFG Advisory LLC Invests $213,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Block by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

