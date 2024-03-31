IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

