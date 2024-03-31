IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $16.28. IMAX shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 605,884 shares.

IMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $856.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in IMAX by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 106,924 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

