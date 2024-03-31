Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Immunic Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

About Immunic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Immunic by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 70.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

