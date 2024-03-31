Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Immunic Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.11.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Immunic
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
