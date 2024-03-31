Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.47. Immutep shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 112,564 shares.

Immutep Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 17.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immutep in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immutep in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immutep in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Immutep by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

