Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 756,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.41%.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,557,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,398,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 174.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 700,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

