Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Senior Officer Sells C$337,813.84 in Stock

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total value of C$337,813.84.

Information Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ISV opened at C$27.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.62. Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.78. The firm has a market cap of C$498.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

