Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 653,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $116.85 on Friday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

