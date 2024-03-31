Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

