Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.12. Inseego shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 88,532 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 39.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

