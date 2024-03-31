Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,550,450.75 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,755,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,097,380.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

BRK-A stock opened at $634,440.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $605,517.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562,581.17.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also

