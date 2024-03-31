Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Buys $5,550,450.75 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,755,466 shares in the company, valued at $958,097,380.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWONK. StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

