Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,550,450.75 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,755,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,097,380.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.
- On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.
- On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
