Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Buys $5,550,450.75 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,755,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,097,380.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $43.82 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

