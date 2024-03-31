Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells $5,473,569.47 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $260.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.43 and a 200 day moving average of $232.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,537,000 after purchasing an additional 310,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.