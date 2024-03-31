Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$1,721,482.83 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Mark Cooper sold 24,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total transaction of C$1,721,482.83.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$69.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.77. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.