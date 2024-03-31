Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells 7,996 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $201.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $43,440,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $30,737,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

