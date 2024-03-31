Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $1,000,898.88 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares in the company, valued at $127,704,400.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34.

NYSE:NET opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -176.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

